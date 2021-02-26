Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.43.

DLMAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dollarama from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

