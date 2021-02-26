Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $445.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.14.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $339.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $275.22 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

