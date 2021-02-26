Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DPZ opened at $339.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.10 and its 200 day moving average is $391.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $275.22 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.25.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

