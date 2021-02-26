Don Leung Sells 4,059 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Don Leung sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $60,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Don Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Don Leung sold 2,101 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $31,220.86.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $377.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 67,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

