Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.17-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.711-2.789 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.17-2.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

