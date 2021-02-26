Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. 338,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,825,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 101,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.