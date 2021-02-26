Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 10,960 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

