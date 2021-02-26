Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.04 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $406.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

