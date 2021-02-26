Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.22 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,765.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CrowdStrike by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,092,948 shares of company stock worth $213,911,393. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $208.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of -434.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average of $166.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

