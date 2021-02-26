Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $973,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Biogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

