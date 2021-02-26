Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

