Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.