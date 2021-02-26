Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIR.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.01. 170,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,495. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$6.89 and a twelve month high of C$13.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.21.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

