Duality Advisers LP Buys 59,578 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2,784.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,578 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Celanese worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.23. 30,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $142.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

