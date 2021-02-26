Duality Advisers LP Has $52.10 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 302.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,198 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.9% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $52,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,779. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $97.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

