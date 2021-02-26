Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.19 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

NYSE:WSM traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,335. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

