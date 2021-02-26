Duality Advisers LP Makes New $4.79 Million Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Assurant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after purchasing an additional 752,619 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,222,000 after purchasing an additional 138,915 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,591,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assurant by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.67. 7,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.57. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

