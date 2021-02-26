Duality Advisers LP Takes $4.66 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 181,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 97.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 85,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 65.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 88,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,182. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

