Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari Sells 75,000 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of -431.82. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

