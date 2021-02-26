DURECT (DRRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect DURECT to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,032. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $440.90 million, a PE ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRRX shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

