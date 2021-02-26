Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Hits $11.03 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $11.03 million and $22,039.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,663.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,435.15 or 0.03142893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00369512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.62 or 0.01052534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00439735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00389776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00255507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00023115 BTC.

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,305,336 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

