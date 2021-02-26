Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.75. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 33,965 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVAX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

