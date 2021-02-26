Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.43). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $557,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,413,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,764,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYN stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.13. 16,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,405. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

