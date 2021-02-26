DZ Bank Upgrades Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) to Buy

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

VEOEY remained flat at $$28.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.