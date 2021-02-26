Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.28-1.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.28-1.30 EPS.

DEA traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. 721,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,918. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.