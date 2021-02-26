Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.28-1.30 for the period. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.28-1.30 EPS.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,918. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

DEA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

