ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ECNCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ECN Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price target on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ECN Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $6.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

