ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to $10.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ECNCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.93.

ECNCF remained flat at $$6.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,367. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

