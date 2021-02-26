ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to $9.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

ECN Capital stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

