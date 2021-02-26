Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $5.90. Edesa Biotech shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 14,164 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $62.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edesa Biotech news, Director Frank R. Oakes sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $57,942.00. Corporate insiders own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

