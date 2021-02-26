Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.94). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 92,108 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $2,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,206. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

