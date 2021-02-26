Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

EDIT traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $44.09. 51,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,206. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

