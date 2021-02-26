Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $32.26 million and $319,497.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 101.5% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00279130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00064185 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai.

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

