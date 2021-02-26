Elamachain Trading 125.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 125.3% higher against the dollar. Elamachain has a market cap of $23.21 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.88 or 0.00697428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00033119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003720 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,476,625 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

