Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

ELAN traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. 140,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

