Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.95.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $134.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,587. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,859.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,129,631 shares of company stock valued at $161,747,140 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Elastic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 553,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7,495.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

