Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.95.

ESTC stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.87. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $2,240,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,129,631 shares of company stock valued at $161,747,140 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 31.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,648 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $144,347,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after purchasing an additional 925,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its position in Elastic by 124.2% during the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 572,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,733,000 after acquiring an additional 317,002 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

