Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 9,820 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 137.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,265,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,600,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,103,000 after buying an additional 129,064 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 418,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. 757,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,563,426. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

