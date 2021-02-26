Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Jumia Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,517 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 531.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JMIA traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. 186,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

