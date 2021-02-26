Element Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 469,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

