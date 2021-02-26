Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,993,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 139,914 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $26.01. 628,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,041,957. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

