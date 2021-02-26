Element Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $54,934.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,006.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 6,084 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $212,757.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,042.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,713 shares of company stock worth $9,990,245 in the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $49.10. 21,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.