Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.55. 66,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

