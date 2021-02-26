Elementis’ (EMNSF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Elementis from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elementis has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of EMNSF stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Elementis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

