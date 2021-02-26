Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

About Ellerston Asian Investments

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

