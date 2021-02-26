Enbridge’s (ENB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.06.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$44.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.43 billion and a PE ratio of 29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$52.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 226.13%.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,838,668.90. Insiders have sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 in the last three months.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

