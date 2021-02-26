Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Receives $91.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

