Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

ECPG traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. 8,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Several research firms recently commented on ECPG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

