Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.86 million.Endo International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.80-2.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Endo International stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,988,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

