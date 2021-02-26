Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Capitalization Hits $25.18 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $25.18 million and $7.58 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.79 or 0.00462156 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00032787 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002661 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.52 or 0.03201383 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

